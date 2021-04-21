MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the carjacking suspect killed by police Sunday after shooting at pursuing officers on Interstate 35W.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office named the suspect as Bradley Michael Olsen, 30, of Dresser, Wisconsin. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police, Olsen, who was white, was driving a car with stolen plates when officers began pursuing him on Sunday afternoon in Burnsville. After he crashed that car during the chase, he ran to a TGI Fridays restaurant and stole another vehicle.
Witnesses said that while Olsen drove away from the restaurant, he fired shots at officers. He continued to shoot at officers as he drove along I-35W.
When Olsen crashed the second vehicle near Highway 13 and attempted to carjack two other drivers at gunpoint, officers shot him, police say. Olsen died shortly after at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. All of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.
