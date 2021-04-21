MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Reactions to the Derek Chauvin verdict have been pouring in since it was announced Tuesday.

Six siblings in a Minnetonka family, ranging in ages from 12 to 22, shared with WCCO how they experienced the historic day, and what it meant to them.

They are Ishmael El-Amin, 22; Inayah El-Amin, 18; Ibrahim El-Amin, 16; Isaiah Harris, 15; Isa El-Amin, 14; and Inara El-Amin, 12.

“With all of us being at the house, we had a little moment of excitement and happiness after the verdict came out,” Isaiah said.

They’ve leaned on each other not just for the verdict, but during the whole trial.

“I support them and how they approach their feelings,” Ishmael said. “I have my stance as well.”

Even at their young ages, all the siblings feel the historic weight of what the verdict means. Isa says people will talk about it for a long time.

“[The verdict] gives other people an opportunity to have a new perspective, or maybe to call their racism or hatred to the front lines and actually dismantle that,” Inayah said.

Inara didn’t use the word “accountability,” but Chauvin being held accountable is what satisfied her about Tuesday.

“I felt like he needed to go to jail because he took somebody’s life,” she said. “When he was sitting in his chair, you could see his eyes. He knew he was guilty.”

The six are relieved at the result, and living side-by-side with that is a feeling of needing to strive for more.

“I think we’re getting there, but I still think we have a long way to go,” Ibrahim said. “Hopefully we can get there.”

What needs to be done next can be up for debate among them. They’re not always going to agree, but that’s what makes them a family.

They’ll be following the August trial of the three other former MPD officers just as closely as Chauvin’s.