MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayor of Brooklyn Center has issued a curfew beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday. The curfew will last until 6 a.m. Friday.
This comes after a number of days without a curfew, and follows the afternoon when Daunte Wright’s funeral services were held.
Since Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop a week ago Sunday, there have been demonstrations at the Brooklyn Center Police Department virtually every day.
Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter. She and police chief Tim Gannon both resigned in the wake of Wright’s death.
On some nights, authorities have clashed with protesters. Hundreds were arrested during last week’s rallies, though many were released without charges. Operation Safety Net has reported a number of days recently with zero arrests.
The curfew does not apply to those traveling to and from work or religious services, or to first responders, persons experiencing homelessness, or the news media.