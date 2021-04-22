MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Masks are no longer required for student-athletes competing in outdoor sports and practices, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announced Thursday.
According to MSHSL, the updated guidance comes from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Masks will still need to be worn when participants are not “actively practicing or playing and cannot maintain social distancing.”
The announcement comes as state health officials are urging regular testing in schools during increased community spread of COVID-19. Student-athletes and those involved in youth sports are advised to test every week, with those not in sports recommended to test every two weeks.
“By testing and catching cases before they spread, we give schools and students the best chance for in-person learning, full sports seasons, and other activities that are so important,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.
