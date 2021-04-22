MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Weather officials say that due to extreme fire risk conditions, a Red Flag warning will be in effect Thursday for several counties in northwestern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says that the warning will go into effect at noon and expire at 8 p.m. The counties affected are Clay, Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, and Wilkin.
Residents in those counties are not to burn anything while the warning is in effect, as a single spark could start a brush fire. If any burns were done recently, it’s important to check the area to make sure the fire is out, officials say.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that winds Thursday will be gusting around 30 mph in the warning area. That, combined with low humidity, make for extreme fire risk conditions.
