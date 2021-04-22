MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by a white police officer during a traffic stop earlier this month, will be laid to rest Thursday afternoon.
His funeral is at noon at Shiloh Temple in North Minneapolis, led by Rev. Al Sharpton.READ MORE: Daunte Wright To Be Eulogized At Minneapolis Funeral
Wright died April 11 after an officer shot him during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.
On Wednesday, mourners lined up to pay their respects during visitation. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke, vowing to help get justice for Wright’s family.READ MORE: With Chauvin Trial Over, 'Operation Safety Net' Prepares To Power Down Until Summer
“We’re standing here making a solemn pledge. Katie and Aubrey and to all the Wright family … you won’t be fighting alone,” Crump said.
George Floyd’s family plans to attend Wright’s funeral services Thursday. Wright’s killing came amid increasing tension during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer who was on Tuesday found guilty of murder in Floyd’s death.MORE NEWS: Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Suffered Broken Jaw During Police Encounter, Mother Says
The officer who shot Wright has resigned. Prosecutors charged Kim Potter with manslaughter. Police said she mistook her gun for her Taser. Potter goes back to court next month.
