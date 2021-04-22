MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted Wednesday night to terminate an agreement with the Minnesota State Patrol that allowed the law enforcement agency to share the board’s headquarters.
The board voted 5-4 to end the space sharing agreement for the building located at 2117 West River Road North.
A spokesperson for the board said the state patrol primarily uses the building “to take breaks, eat lunch and use the bathroom” and that it is “not used for regular office work.”
“We will abide by the decision of the Park Board in terms of the lease, but will continue the collaborative work that must continue with law enforcement agencies to keep Minnesotans safe,” the state patrol said in a statement. “The State Patrol will continue our mission to protect and serve all people on Minnesota’s roadways even if the agency is no longer welcome to office from Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board headquarters.”
According to the park board, the state patrol has been sharing the space since 2012, and in 2018 a resolution was approved to extend the agreement through January 2022.