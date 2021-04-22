MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is dead after a shooting in south Minneapolis Thursday night.
Police responded to a reported shooting in the area of East 22nd Street and Oakland Avenue around 8:40 p.m.
Officers found a man believed to be in his 20s with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police said the victim and suspect knew each other and there is likely no threat to the public.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived and has not been taken into custody.