MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man is hospitalized with hypothermia after being rescued from an overturned canoe in northern Minnesota Thursday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to Elbow Lake in Beatty Township around 4:40 p.m.
A 911 caller had seen the man hanging onto an overturned canoe. The caller took the man to the boat landing, where first responders met them.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Duluth.