MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Six pounds of meth was seized in Pine and Isanti counties on Friday.
Over the past six months, the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task (ECDVOTF) has been investigating a group of individuals involved in drug trafficking from California to Minnesota and in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, and Pine County area.
On Wednesday, the ECDVOTF served multiple warrants in Chisago, Isanti and Pine Counties leading to the seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine, several guns, $6,659 in illicit drug proceeds, and the arrest of three people.
On Wednesday the ECDVOTF served warrants on Anthony Nathan Jones, 38, and his vehicle in Pine County. Three pounds of methamphetamine were discovered in the vehicle and Jones was booked into Pine County jail on first-degree controlled substance crimes.
Agents then executed a search warrant on Jones’ residence in Stacy, MN. Another three pounds of methamphetamine was discovered as well as three guns. Jones is a convicted felon and possessed the weapons illegally.
On the same day, agents conducted a traffic stop on a rental vehicle from California which led to the arrest of two California residents on fifth-degree controlled substance charges.
Alexandra Ramirez, 25, of San Bernardino, CA and Oscar Rodriguez, 25. of Long Beach, CA were booked into the Chisago County jail.
If you have information about any illegal narcotics, gang, or other violent offender activity, please contact the task force at 320-566-4153.