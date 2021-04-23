MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one teenager was killed in a head-on crash Thursday night in west central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Highway 55, about 20 miles southwest of Alexandria. The crash involved two teenage drivers.
One of them, a 16-year-old girl from Kensington, was driving a Buick Lucerne east on the highway when she collided with a Ford pickup headed in the opposite direction. The driver of the pickup was identified as a 19-year-old man from Brooten.
The patrol says at least one of the drivers was killed in the collision. More information on the crash is expected Friday afternoon.
