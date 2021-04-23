MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Funeral services for Walter Mondale, the former vice president from small-town Minnesota, are planned for September of this year, according to his family.
The family said Friday that there will be two public memorial services: one in Minnesota, and the other in Washington D.C. More dates and details will be shared in the coming months.
Mondale died on Monday of natural causes at his home in Minneapolis. He was 93 years old.
Born in Elmore, Minnesota, Mondale is best known for transforming the role of the vice president, serving with Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. He made his own presidential run in 1984, but lost to Ronald Reagan.
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd’s Death
- Brett Favre Isn’t Sure What Derek Chauvin Deserves, But Believes He Was ‘Absolutely Wrong’
- Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Suffered Broken Jaw During Police Encounter, Mother Says
- Alternate Juror Speaks Out After Derek Chauvin’s Conviction: ‘Minnesota Has An Opportunity To Show Our Best’