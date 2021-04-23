CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota soccer fans will be back in St. Paul this weekend.

Minnesota United will be playing in front of fans at Allianz Field for the first time in 552 days. Their home opener against Real Salt Lake is on Saturday.

With capacity still limited to about 25%, about 4,000 fans will be allowed inside. But CEO Chris Wright said it’s enough to still create that traditional gameday experience.

“We try to hold on to this incredible atmosphere that we have for all the Minnesota United games,” he said. Wonderwall will be there, along with flags, smoke, chanting and singing, he added.

Fans going to the stadium can expect to go through a health screening first. There will also be social distancing at the concessions and bathroom areas.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.