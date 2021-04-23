MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are looking into a suspicious death that happened in the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis Friday afternoon.
According to Minneapolis Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of 18th Avenue South at about 12:30 p.m.
When they arrived to the single-family residence, they found a woman believed to be about 20 years old “obviously deceased,” with evidence at the scene leading officers to say the death may have been unnatural.
It’s not known if the woman actually lived at the residence. The manner of her death was not disclosed.
There is no reason for the public to believe they are under any threat, police said.
The woman’s identity will be released pending findings from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
