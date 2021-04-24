MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were arrested on Saturday afternoon after a car taken in an armed carjacking crashed into a house.
Minneapolis police say they found the car shortly before 12:30 p.m. at 33rd Avenue north and Newton Avenue north.
Officers tried to pull the car over, but it fled and went off the road at Newton Avenue north and 35th Avenue north, hitting a residence.
Two people were taken into custody at the scene, according to MPD.
No one was at home at the time of the crash.
More On WCCO.com: