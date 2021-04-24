MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four juveniles were injured in a car crash in Mankato on Friday night.
According to the city of Mankato, the single-vehicle accident occurred at the 900 block of Main Street shortly after 10 p.m.
The driver lost control, and the car hit another parked car, and then a tree.
Three of the four juveniles were ejected from the car. All of them were all taken to the local hospital, and three were flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester.
The incident remains under investigation.
