MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Macalester College in St. Paul will require all students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they arrive on campus for the fall.
President Suzanne Rivera said in a letter that the “wellbeing of our campus community should not be put at risk by personal preferences.”
“Put simply, our students and employees deserve to live and work in an environment where public health measures help keep us all safer,” she said.
Though Rivera acknowledged that it might currently be difficult to schedule a vaccine appointment, she said that the vaccine should become more widely available over the summer. An on-campus HyVee vaccination clinic will also take place on Thursday and Friday.
For students who are not able to access the vaccine in their home country, they will have an opportunity to get vaccinated on campus in the fall.
The policy has “limited exceptions,” and students may request an exemption using the same process as other required immunizations.
Students and employees must provide documentation of their vaccination status by Aug. 2.
