MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx announced a two-game preseason schedule Saturday.
According to team officials, the Lynx will open the preseason with a trip to Atlanta to take on the Dream on Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. CT.
They will then return home to Target Center to take on the Washington Mystics on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. CT.
The preseason game on May 8 will be closed to the public, but fans will be able to see the team at their home opener on May 14th against the Phoenix Mercury at 8 p.m. CT at Target Center.