MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a bear in Crow Wing County Friday evening.
According to the Crow Wing Sheriff’s report, the 19-year-old driver, Tyler Peterson, was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling northbound on Highway 25 near Ox Cart Trail.
The car hit a bear on the highway and went off the road from the collision striking a tree and then overturning.
Both Peterson and his passenger, 20-year-old Cynthia Thompson, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Essentia Health Care facility in Brainerd.
The sheriff’s report confirmed road conditions were wet during the time of the accident.