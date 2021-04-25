MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire destroyed their church, but a Twin Cities community says their spirit is still as strong as ever.
A fire devastated the Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church in northeast Minneapolis last Monday. The flames caused the century-old ceiling to collapse.
On Sunday, the congregation worshipped in the parish hall — a smaller, temporary spot — where the congregation typically gathers after Sunday mass.
Thanks to the work of volunteers, some of the church’s original religious relics were preserved from the fire, and used for Sunday’s service.
Father John Kutek is the head pastor.
“[We] pray and ask God about his guidance, what he wants us to do,” Kutek said. “So we concentrate on healing right now, and prayer and unity. Get together not only as parish members but [as a] whole city.”
Sacred Heart has held a Sunday mass every week since 1914, when the church opened. Father Kutek thanks everyone for their support, and says they plan to rebuild.
Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.
