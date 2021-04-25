MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 40% of Minnesota’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated, according to numbers released Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The latest figures show nearly 1.8 million people have received the completed COVID-19 vaccine series. More than 2.4 million in the state have at least one dose.
The daily update from MDH shows 1,569 new cases and seven more deaths. The total case count now stands at 568,243 and 7,079 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
Since the pandemic began, 29,718 people have been hospitalized with the virus, with 6,049 of those cases requiring intensive care. More than 544,000 patients no longer need isolation.
In the last 24 hours, the state processed 36,525 tests.
