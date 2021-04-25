MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a drive-by shooting Sunday that injured a pedestrian on the city’s east side.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Payne Avenue at about 4 p.m. on a report of a man who had been shot multiple times on the street. The victim, who is said to be in his 30s, suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, hip and leg. He was taken to Regions Hospital. His condition hasn’t been released.
Police are still searching for the shooter.
