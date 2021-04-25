MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating an attempted robbery in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.
An alert from the University of Minnesota said the incident occurred near 13th and University avenues southeast around 12:20 p.m.
The alert said a male in a red sweatshirt pushed the victim to the ground and tried to steal her phone, then left in a white car with another male driving.
Police said there was no weapon used in the attempted robbery.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.