MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A psychologist who worked for the Minnesota Sex Offender Program is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual relationships with two different program clients.
Michelle Brownfield, 38, faces two criminal sexual conduct charges, according to a criminal complaint.
The Moose Lake Police Department began investigating Brownfield after receiving a tip in October that she was in a sexual relationship with a client at the MSOP facility in Moose Lake, which treats “clients committed as sexually dangerous persons and sexually psychopathic personalities.”
Two clients reported having sexual relationships with Brownfield, and text messages from her phone showed evidence of the relationships, the complaint states.
In a text to one of the clients’ sister, who was used as a “go between,” Brownfield said their relationship was “a true Romeo and Juliet scenario.” The complaint states “a great deal of sexually explicit material” was found on the phone.
A warrant has been issued for Brownfield’s arrest.
