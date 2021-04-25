MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver who the Minnesota State Patrol said fled a traffic stop Sunday was hurt after crashing their vehicle on Interstate 35W in Bloomington.
State troopers originally pulled the driver over on northbound Interstate 35 in Rice County. The driver stopped, then took off. Other law enforcement agencies joined in on the pursuit, and troopers eventually backed off.
The chase continued into Bloomington on I-35W, where the driver ended up crashing near 82nd Street. Officials believe the driver will survive the injuries they suffered in the impact.
The reason for the traffic stop was not given. The state patrol is leading the investigation.
