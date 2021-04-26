CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person has been arrested after a report of shots fired at Plymouth Middle School Monday morning.

According to Plymouth police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 8:44 a.m. One person has been taken into custody and the scene is contained, and police say they are not looking for additional suspects.

Robbinsdale Area Schools officials say they are aware of a “serious incident” at the middle school, which is locked down, and that all students are safe. Police say no injuries were reported.

Families who wish to pick up their students are asked to go to the east parking lot of Armstrong High School for reunification.

According to WCCO’s Christiane Cordero, some parents drove to the school after receiving calls or texts from students that a gun was discharged at the school.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., and will be streamed on CBSN Minnesota. Check back for updates.