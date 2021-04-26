MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a stretch of westbound Highway 55 in Plymouth will be closed for “an extended period of time.”
The agency is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the highway Monday morning.
Check back for more details as this story develops.
