MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s NFL career got off to an impressive start in his first season.
In addition to being named second-team All Pro and making the Pro Bowl, Jefferson broke the Super Bowl-era record for rookie receiving yards and multiple franchise records set by Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
Jefferson’s latest achievement? Getting his signature dance, the Griddy, added to “Fortnite,” one of the most popular video games in the world.
Yesssirrrr!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Dreams coming true @LAHGRIDDY2x https://t.co/yE6ntbiqC4
— JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) April 26, 2021
Fans will be able to buy the Griddy emote from the “Fortnite” item shop starting Wednesday. Purchasing the emote allows a player’s in-game avatar to perform the dance.
Jefferson is also the first NFL player to have his own “Locker Bundle,” according to the game’s developer. That bundle includes cosmetic items for characters in the game to use and wear.
“Get Griddy with Justin Jefferson and celebrate like you scored six,” Epic Games said in a release.
More On WCCO.com:
- Mpls. Police: Suspect In Death Of Yadhira Romero Martinez Arrested In Ohio
- Psychologist For Minnesota Sex Offender Program Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct
- Memorial Services For Walter Mondale Planned For September
- ‘I’m Not Trying To Be A Hero’: Good Samaritan Rushes To Save St. Paul Drive-By Shooting Victim