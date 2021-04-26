MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man who was shot outside of a bar in St. Paul Sunday night has died.
Officers responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Jackson Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday, finding the man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Regions Hospital. Police said he died around 5:45 a.m. Monday.
The victim’s vehicle was stolen after the shooting, police said. No one has been arrested and police are asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.
The department said this marks the city’s 12th homicide of 2021.
