By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man who was shot outside of a bar in St. Paul Sunday night has died.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Jackson Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday, finding the man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regions Hospital. Police said he died around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

The victim’s vehicle was stolen after the shooting, police said. No one has been arrested and police are asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

The department said this marks the city’s 12th homicide of 2021.