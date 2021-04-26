CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Census Bureau, Minnesota Congressional Delegation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s congressional seat status could soon change, with the U.S. Census Bureau’s new population numbers reportedly expecting to shift U.S. House power to the South and West.

On Monday afternoon, Census officials will be holding a press conference to announce the data gathered from the first 2020 Census results. These state population counts are used to apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states.

The Hill reports that the results will likely show a dramatic shift in population as Americans move to warmer climates, especially the Sun Belt.

Due to this migration trend — with stagnation also continuing in the Northeast and Midwest — Minnesota is reportedly expected to lose one seat.