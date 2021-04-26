MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s congressional seat status could soon change, with the U.S. Census Bureau’s new population numbers reportedly expecting to shift U.S. House power to the South and West.
On Monday afternoon, Census officials will be holding a press conference to announce the data gathered from the first 2020 Census results. These state population counts are used to apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states.
Could be big news for MN today — Will we lose a Congressional seat? The Census Bureau will hold a press conference this afternoon to tell us its population totals and how many Congressional seats each state gets. https://t.co/1zWn26U8Yt
— Heather Brown (@heatherbrown21) April 26, 2021
The Hill reports that the results will likely show a dramatic shift in population as Americans move to warmer climates, especially the Sun Belt.
Due to this migration trend — with stagnation also continuing in the Northeast and Midwest — Minnesota is reportedly expected to lose one seat.
More On WCCO.com:
- Mpls. Police: Suspect In Death Of Yadhira Romero Martinez Arrested In Ohio
- Psychologist For Minnesota Sex Offender Program Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct
- Memorial Services For Walter Mondale Planned For September
- ‘I’m Not Trying To Be A Hero’: Good Samaritan Rushes To Save St. Paul Drive-By Shooting Victim