MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota native took home an Oscar during Sunday night’s 93rd Academy Awards.
Pixar’s Pete Docter, who grew up in Bloomington, won the award for best animated feature for directing “Soul.” Docter has previously won Oscars for directing the animated films “Inside Out” and “Up.”
This was Docter’s third Academy Award win, a record for the animation category.
Docter dedicated his third Oscar to music teachers everywhere.
“We want to thank music and art teachers everywhere,” he said at the live ceremony. “You make the world a better place.”
