MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting that happened last month at an east side auto body shop.
Police say 31-year-old Mohamed Farah was taken into custody Friday in connection to the death of Mohamed Samatar. Farah, from Minneapolis, has since been charged with second-degree murder.
Samatar was shot several times at the business, located on the 1300 block of Arcade Street, on the afternoon of March 30. He later died at the scene.
Farah is currently being held at the Ramsey County jail. His bail has been set at $1.5 million.
More On WCCO.com:
- Mpls. Police: Suspect In Death Of Yadhira Romero Martinez Arrested In Ohio
- Psychologist For Minnesota Sex Offender Program Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct
- Memorial Services For Walter Mondale Planned For September
- ‘I’m Not Trying To Be A Hero’: Good Samaritan Rushes To Save St. Paul Drive-By Shooting Victim