MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi crash on wet roads Monday morning closed a section of westbound Interstate 94 in the northwest metro.
The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. near the Highway 241 exit, near Rogers and Albertville. Traffic cameras in the area showed what appeared to be an overturned semi under a bridge, blocking at least one lane of traffic in a the middle of a construction zone.
As of 7 a.m., traffic remains significantly backed up in both directions. As motorists try to avoid the area, backups are also being seen along Highway 10 near Elk River.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
