MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Stillwater corrections sergeant has been placed on investigative leave after “deeply disturbing” actions were caught on tape in a confrontation with protesters, according to the Minnesota’s Department of Corrections.

On Monday, Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said he and the department have been made aware of the incident posted on social media showing a confrontation between protesters and the Stillwater corrections sergeant and his wife.

“The conduct and comments by the DOC sergeant and his wife to the group of mostly African American peaceful protesters are troubling,” Schnell said.

Schnell said the sergeant was not on duty at the time.

“Even while off-duty, we expect that employees conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the values of the agency,” Schnell said. “The Department of Corrections is actively focused on promoting racial equity and reducing racial disparities in the state’s correctional system.”

The videos, posted Sunday, show protesters near the home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, whose office charged former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. The corrections officer and his wife are seen clashing with the protesters and, at one point, the wife of the officer says a racial slur to the protesters.

The Associated Press identified the sergeant at the state’s prison as Paul Gorder.

“To the people subjected to the comments by the staff member and his wife in the video, I offer my personal apology,” Schnell said.

The incident is being investigated by the DOC’s Office of Professional Accountability.