MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Surveillance images have been released of the person suspected of spray painting hate speech on a Moorhead mosque.
FBI Minneapolis officials on Monday said that agents in the Fargo office are assisting the Moorhead Police Department in identifying the suspect, who was captured on surveillance footage wearing a camouflage jacket and a dark ski mask.
Moorhead police officers were dispatched to the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque at 5:20 a.m. Sunday on the report of vandalism to the building. There, officers found hate messages — in several areas — directed toward the Islamic faith and its followers.
The investigation is active and Moorhead police will be providing updates when available.