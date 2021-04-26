MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the midst of standoff Monday in Blaine with a man who is possibly armed inside a mobile home with a child.
Police say officers reported to a domestic assault call just after 3 p.m. at the Restwood Terrace Mobile Home Park off of Tippecanoe Street Northeast. A woman reportedly fled the residence at some point. The age of the child who is still inside with the suspect is not known.
Police say the man is not communicating with them. Nearby residents have been evacuated, and the Anoka County SWAT team is assisting at the scene.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
