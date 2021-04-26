CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Highway 55, Minnesota State Patrol, Plymouth News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a truck while moving through the crosswalk of a highway off-ramp in Plymouth.

The 39-year-old woman was crossing the southbound Interstate 494 off-ramp at Highway 55 around 11 a.m. when a driver in a box truck hit her, according to the state patrol.

The westbound lanes of Highway 55 were closed Monday while authorities investigated the fatal crash.

(credit: MnDOT)