MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a truck while moving through the crosswalk of a highway off-ramp in Plymouth.
The 39-year-old woman was crossing the southbound Interstate 494 off-ramp at Highway 55 around 11 a.m. when a driver in a box truck hit her, according to the state patrol.
The westbound lanes of Highway 55 were closed Monday while authorities investigated the fatal crash.
