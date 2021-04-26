CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s most famous high-flying residents are celebrating a big milestone.

The two eaglets followed in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam hatched a month ago. They’re starting to get new feathers, known as “blood feathers.” Those are the darker, longer feathers growing on their wings and tails.

(credit: MN DNR)

It will be another six to eight weeks until the baby birds will be ready to take their first flight.