MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s most famous high-flying residents are celebrating a big milestone.
The two eaglets followed in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam hatched a month ago. They’re starting to get new feathers, known as “blood feathers.” Those are the darker, longer feathers growing on their wings and tails.
READ MORE: EagleCam Update: Mom Lays 2nd Egg
It will be another six to eight weeks until the baby birds will be ready to take their first flight.
More On WCCO.com:
- Mpls. Police: Suspect In Death Of Yadhira Romero Martinez Arrested In Ohio
- Psychologist For Minnesota Sex Offender Program Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct
- Memorial Services For Walter Mondale Planned For September
- ‘I’m Not Trying To Be A Hero’: Good Samaritan Rushes To Save St. Paul Drive-By Shooting Victim