MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are new signs of recovery as more than 40% of Americans have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines Tuesday about what’s safe to do with others.

Part of the new guidance is that fully-vaccinated people can safely be outside without a mask on, even if they’re with people who aren’t vaccinated. For those who aren’t vaccinated, the recommendation is still to wear a mask when around others who are also unvaccinated.

Crowded outdoor events like concerts are safe for fully-vaccinated people who are masked up. Eating outdoors at restaurants without a mask has also been deemed safe for those who are fully vaccinated.

Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, calls the move “common sense.”

“It is reflecting what a lot of folks are already doing, you know, folks going for a walk with their family, outdoors, not needing to wear a mask,” Malcolm said.

Kris Ehresmann, another top MDH official, clarified that the CDC’s latest guidance doesn’t change any rules or requirements in Minnesota, but she says it sends an important message that the vaccine is a direct path to returning safely to a more normal life.

“I’m encouraged that, you know what, you can still do fun things, you can still do things with your friends, and if you’re vaccinated you can do them and they’re safe, and in most cases you won’t even have to wear a mask,” Ehresmann said.

Gov. Tim Walz signaled Tuesday further relief is on the horizon as well. He said another loosening of COVID restrictions could come as early as this week.

