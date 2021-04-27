MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Employers in Minnesota reported more than 127,000 job vacancies in the last quarter of 2020, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
DEED says that’s a 14% increase in vacancies from the second quarter of the year.
Nearly 60% of those job vacancies — almost 76,000 — were in the Twin Cities.
According to DEED, in 2020’s fourth quarter, Minnesota had 1.1 unemployed people for every vacant job.
The Health Care and Social Assistance industry had the most vacancies, DEED said, with about 31,600 openings.
Earlier this month, DEED reported Minnesota’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.2% in March, down from 4.4% in February.
