MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eligible Minnesotans now have the ability to book appointments at Minnesota’s community vaccination locations directly and at their own convenience, according to Gov. Tim Walz.

Minnesotans can use the Vaccine Connector tool to directly schedule appointments at the sites, which are located around the state. If appointments are full, there’s an option to get notified when appointments free up.

“To end this pandemic, we need as many Minnesotans vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible,” Walz said. “The sooner we get shots in arms, the sooner we can get back to the things we love and the people we miss. Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans have been able to find their COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Connector, and today, that is easier than ever.”

There are community vaccination sites located in St. Paul, Bloomington, Oakdale, Mankato, Duluth, Rochester, Lino Lakes and St. Cloud. There’s also a federally-supported community vaccination site at the State Fairgrounds to serve residents of socially vulnerable zip codes around the Twin Cities.

“The Community Vaccination Program is a key component of our vaccination network, ensuring Minnesotans around the state are able to easily get their shots in trusted and familiar locations,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “Today, everyone will be able to directly sign up for an easy, free, and safe appointment at these locations. We’re working hard to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible, and now we just need you to roll up your sleeves, get your shot, and help end this pandemic.”

Direct scheduling comes with the state administering more than 4 million doses to nearly 2.5 million Minnesotans since vaccinations began in late 2020. More than 56% of Minnesotans 16 years of age and older and 85% of adults 65 years of age and up have received at least one dose.