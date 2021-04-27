CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say man was shot dead Tuesday evening inside a Cedar-Riverside neighborhood business.

Officers were called to the business on the 400 block of Cedar Avenue at about 7 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot several times. The victim, who police believe was an employee, was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say homicide investigators are working to find a suspect. This is the city’s 24th homicide of 2021.