MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Moorhead police say an arrest has been made in connection with the vandalism of a mosque last weekend.
A 22-year-old Moorhead man was taken into custody Tuesday night in connection with the defacement of the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque, which was discovered Sunday morning. Police say they were tipped off about the suspect by “a local business employee.”
He’s being held at the Clay County Jail, and is expected to be charged with felony harassment and felony damage to property, with both charges expected to be enhanced due to the hate-related nature of the crime.
WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
