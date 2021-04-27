MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s at least one player in the 2021 NFL draft the Minnesota Vikings would consider trading into the top 10 to get.

General manager Rick Spielman said as much during a press conference Tuesday.

“We’ve looked at scenarios on if a specific player was falling in the top 10, do we go up and get that player?” Spielman said. “We’re going through what the potential costs of that would be.”

With potentially all of the top five quarterbacks going in the first 10 picks this year, Vikings fans have to wonder if one of them is the player Spielman’s referencing. But he was characteristically cryptic when asked about taking a QB this year.

“I will just say this, that there’s no position that is off limits going into this draft,” he said. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

Well-known for an affinity for draft day trades, Spielman also didn’t rule out moving down from the 14th pick on Thursday and “picking up some more draft capital.”

Spielman gave no indication of which way the winds are blowing in the Vikings’ draft room, saying the team is “not locked in on one position.” Even after loading up on defense in free agency, the team isn’t planning to prioritize the offensive side of the ball in the draft.

“I think there’s some depth on the offensive side,” Spielman said. “It doesn’t mean that you don’t take the best player available at 14.”

The 2021 draft will mark a partial return to normalcy for the Vikings. Spielman said they’re allowed to have 10 fully vaccinated, maskless staff members in the draft room this year. Much of the pre-draft process, though, was still abnormal, with no true combine and “close to 200 Zoom interviews” with prospects, he said.

No matter how the draft plays out, Spielman seems confident the Vikings will add some immediate contributors.

“We feel very confident if we do not move up or down in the draft we are going to get a very good football player at 14,” Spielman said.