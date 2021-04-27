CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota school district is investigating reports of a student using racist language to ask another student to prom.

A photo allegedly taken in Big Lake is making the rounds on social media. It shows two young people holding a sign that reads “If I Was Black I’d Be Picking Cotton, But I’m White So I’m Picking You.”

Officials from Big Lake School District 727 say racism is not condoned in any form, but can’t share more specifics because of privacy laws.