MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is expected to receive a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Monday to murdering the father of his girlfriend’s children.
Rodney Velho will be sentenced on May 10 for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Kevin Logan Jr. last April in Maple Grove.
Velho, 45, admitted Monday in a court hearing that he shot 31-year-old Logan Jr. multiple times in his girlfriend’s bathroom during an argument. The victim had been there for a little over an hour after dropping off his children for a scheduled supervised visit.
The girlfriend told police she and Velho had been drinking before the shooting while celebrating her birthday. Officers at the scene said Velho smelled of alcohol, and told them he should’ve just walked away from the argument.
As part of a plea deal, Velho had a charge of making violent threats dropped.
