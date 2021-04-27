MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More details are being released about the gun incident inside Plymouth Middle School that sent it into lockdown Monday morning.
It was a sixth-grader who brought a loaded gun to school and discharged multiple shots toward the hallway ceiling.
A number of people were in the hallway and witnessed the incident.
Kim Royston, an Assistant Principal at Plymouth Middle School, was the first administrator to arrive in the area where the incident occurred, but didn’t disarm the student.
In a statement, Royston said:
“Yesterday was one of the most difficult days of my career as an educator. Everything happened so quickly, that I didn’t have time to think about what I would do. I saw the gun, I instructed him to drop it and ran to the spot where the shots had been fired. I’m so thankful that no one was hurt.”
The incident is under investigation by the district and Plymouth police.
