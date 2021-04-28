MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Gov. Tim Walz possibly easing COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota once more in the near future, the Minnesota Department of Health reports that 56% of Minnesotans 16 or older have received at least one dose, and 1.8 million have completed their vaccine series.

In total, the state has administered 4,092,496 doses of vaccine.

However, the state also reported 22 new deaths attributable to COVID-19 in the last day, along with just over 1,500 newly confirmed positive cases from roughly 24,500 tests.

This news comes after word that a school-aged child under the age of 10 died from COVID complications. The MDH reports many of the newly confirmed cases are happening in the state’s younger populations, some of whom aren’t yet approved to receive any of the vaccines currently being administered.

Meanwhile, the state’s rolling average positivity rate has slid to 6.5%, just a week and a half after peaking at 7.4%, which was the highest rate seen since the turn of the new year. Anything above 5% is considered cause for increased caution, but only 10% or above is considered in the “high risk” category. Still, the rate of community spread remains high, with 43.3% of cases reported with no known source of exposure. The line of caution is drawn at 20%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 572,025 positive cases and 7,113 deaths.

The latest figures of those hospitalized show 178 Minnesotans in ICU, down from the roughly 200 reported at this time last week. The overall figures show hospitalization figures remain high as more cases of the U.K. variant are reported, with an average of 14.9 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Anything above eight hospitalizations per 100,000 is considered high risk.

According to MDH, since the pandemic began, more than 4 million Minnesotans have been tested.

The last rollback of COVID restrictions in Minnesota came about halfway through March, when restaurants and bars were allowed to operate at 75% capacity, and gym capacities increased to 50%. Capacity limits at religious services and salons were completely lifted. Entertainment venues were also allowed to up indoor and outdoor occupancy levels from 25% to 50%, with a maximum of 250 people.