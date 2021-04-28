MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The local music community is mourning after a well-known Twin Cities guitarist, Billy Franze of Dr. Mambo’s Combo, died unexpectedly.
Before the pandemic, Dr. Mambo’s Combo was a regular sight at Bunkers Music Bar & Grill in Minneapolis’ Warehouse District, as was Franze.
According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mambo’s Combo, Franze “passed very unexpectedly” on Tuesday.
“In a word, he was MAGIC. There really are no words to describe the hole that is left here on this earth with his unexpected departure. Please keep his wife Lisa and his son Christian in your thoughts,” the Facebook post said.
Franze announced a retirement from Dr. Mambo’s Combo in June of 2020, but last week played with the band. On a Facebook post, Dr. Mambo’s Combos wrote: “Thats what a year of Covid boredom will do for ya! Thank goodness! We need the Rev!”
A lot of tributes and memories have been pouring in on social media since the announcement of Franze’s death.
More On WCCO.com:
- Picture Of Racist Prom Proposal In Minnesota Goes Viral
- Businesses In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Another Summer With Canadian Border Closed
- ‘It Is Simply Heartbreaking’: 1st-Grader In SW Minnesota Dies Due To COVID-19 Complications
- Plymouth Middle School Shooting: Fmr. Gopher Kim Royston Credited With Stopping Armed Student