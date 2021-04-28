CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Cybersecurity, Local TV, Minneapolis News, MPLS Parking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Personal data, including license plate numbers, email addresses and phone numbers, were accessed during a cybersecurity incident involving the MPLS Parking app last month, the app’s developer said.

In a notification to users, ParkMobile said no credit card information was accessed during the incident in March.

ParkMobile said a “vulnerability in a third-party software” which was to blame for the hack has been eliminated.

The city of Minneapolis said, “There was no breach of any City networks or the data the City receives for payments.”

ParkMobile said users may want to change their MPLS Parking password “as an added precaution.”

Other cities who partner with ParkMobile for city-branded parking apps were also affected.