MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Personal data, including license plate numbers, email addresses and phone numbers, were accessed during a cybersecurity incident involving the MPLS Parking app last month, the app’s developer said.
In a notification to users, ParkMobile said no credit card information was accessed during the incident in March.
ParkMobile said a “vulnerability in a third-party software” which was to blame for the hack has been eliminated.
The city of Minneapolis said, “There was no breach of any City networks or the data the City receives for payments.”
ParkMobile said users may want to change their MPLS Parking password “as an added precaution.”
Other cities who partner with ParkMobile for city-branded parking apps were also affected.
More On WCCO.com:
- Picture Of Racist Prom Proposal In Minnesota Goes Viral
- Businesses In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Another Summer With Canadian Border Closed
- ‘It Is Simply Heartbreaking’: 1st-Grader In SW Minnesota Dies Due To COVID-19 Complications
- Plymouth Middle School Shooting: Fmr. Gopher Kim Royston Credited With Stopping Armed Student